ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

By Bill Kostroun
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets' Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
US News and World Report

Carrasco Solid, Lindor Homers, Mets Take 3 of 4 From Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Thursday. Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. Escobar’s second-inning shot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arizona Sports

Humberto Castellanos to start for D-backs on Saturday vs. Mets

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced right-hander Humberto Castellanos will make his second consecutive start on Saturday against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Saturday’s starter for the D-backs was to-be-decided until Lovullo’s announcement. “We were just doing our due diligence and trying to...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Giants#One Today
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Ohtani overpowers in 2-way performance, Angels blank Astros

Ohtani overpowers in 2-way performance, Angels blank Astros. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Dominic Smith out of Mets' Wednesday lineup against Giants

New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FingerLakes1.com

Mets fall to Giants, 5-2

The New York Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants, 5-2, on Wednesday night at Citi Field. Chris Bassitt really struggled as he allowed five runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out six and walking one. Chasen Shreve and Sean Reid-Foley each recorded scoreless appearances in relief.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Why The Mets Aren’t Surprised By Drew Smith’s Emergence Out Of The Bullpen

NEW YORK -- For Drew Smith, his early-season emergence out of the Mets' bullpen isn't surprising to those around the team. Smith has gotten off to a strong start, and has quickly become one of the Mets' most reliable relievers thus far. The righty has tossed 6.2 scoreless innings, while striking out seven batters to begin his 2022 campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Win over Diamondbacks gives Mets best start since 2018

Starling Marte beat out an infield single to drive in the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning for the New York Mets, who squandered a four-run lead before recovering to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday in Phoenix. The Mets have won 11 of their first 15 games, their...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Mets bring road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

New York Mets (10-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, three strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy