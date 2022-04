“The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”. With those ten words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky served notice from the earliest days of the Ukraine-Russia war that he was a different kind of leader. They came in response to an offer from the United States to evacuate him to safety after the unprovoked invasion by Russian forces. His refusal to leave told his allies in the West, and his adversary in Moscow, that he intended to stay and fight with his people.

