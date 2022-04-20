ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Healthy Men: Diabetes prevention and treatment improvements

By Brynn Carman
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Every year, 1.5 million people are diagnosed with diabetes. According to medical professionals, men are almost twice as likely to develop type two diabetes as women. Still, if caught early, it can be treatable.

"Actually, men do have a greater incidence or prevalence of diabetes," explains Dr. Christina Bratcher, an Endocrinologist at Centura Health.

Bratcher went on to explain why she has her own personal insight into living with the disease. For the last ten years, she's been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis.

"I still have some insulin on my own but I have to supplement. I am just lucky because I didn't get it young and it is completely manageable, but it's what I do every day," says Dr. Bratcher.

"I am fortunate I know what to do with it and it is pretty easy for me, my patients have it much worse and I am really in awe of them and how they manage it," says Dr. Bratcher.

Dr. Bratcher says diabetes treatment has improved greatly, but there is no cure.

"It is a 24/7 disease and it's not like you just take a pill and don't worry about it for the day, you have to worry about it all the time," says Dr. Bratcher.

Genetics, age, environment, and weight all play a role in type two diabetes.

Dr. Bratcher says the key to living a full life with diabetes is catching it early and being aware of the warning signs.

"Too much urination, too much thirst, and intentional weight loss or you are hungry all the time," says Dr. Bratcher.

Colorado does have the lowest risk in the U.S. for diabetes. Much of that can be attributed to how active people are in our state. Just under seven percent of the adult population in Colorado has diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association .

Still, doctors say there are thousands of people who probably have it and just don't know it. If you have a family history of diabetes or any of the symptoms mentioned in this story, you should get screened.

Colorado Springs, CO
