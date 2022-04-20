ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Coordinator changes add intrigue to Big Ten spring practices

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Big Ten was the lone Football Bowl Subdivision conference that didn't make a single head...

www.ksl.com

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Connor McCaffery makes call for 2022-23 season

Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes patching holes at running back, center

Iowa football running backs coach Ladell Betts has been navigating roster changes since the Hawkeyes started spring practice over a month ago. Betts has been tasked with filling holes in his running backs room after former Hawkeye junior Tyler Goodson and senior Ivory Kelly-Martin both declared for the NFL Draft following the 2021 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Warhawks Look to Honor Teammate Who Passed Away

If you've never heard of the Iowa Warhawks, they are a semi-professional football team, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and they look to get ready for their 4th season this year. Tragedy struck when a player and the team owner Demarcus Cashaw died of COVID. The team looks to honor him in this upcoming season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

UMD football host 2022 Spring game on Friday

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team held their spring game in cold conditions Friday evening. Last spring the reigning Northern Sun Intercollegiate conference champion UMD football team took a break from their annual intra-squad spring game. Before the game the team hosted a free clinic for kids from...
DULUTH, MN
KSNB Local4

Nebraska softball series with Wisconsin schedule adjusted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
MADISON, WI
Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis to host Big 10 basketball tournaments in 2023 and 2024

More college basketball is coming to the Twin Cities. What's happening: The Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that Minneapolis will host its women's and men's tournaments in the coming years. The women will play at Target Center in both 2023 and 2024, with the men joining the second year.Why it matters: It's fun to watch (in person!) and, similar to the NCAA Women's Final Four games, should attract droves of visitors to downtown.That's good news for hotels and other businesses that rely on big bookings for revenue. What they're saying: Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a statement that the tournaments "will continue to fuel Minnesota's reputation as a true basketball state." Of note: The University of Minnesota Gophers are part of the conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGNO

LSU Softball bats overwhelm Georgia in 8-1 win to open series

ATHENS, Ga. – No. 21 LSU (29-16, 9-7 SEC) increases its winning streak to five with an 8-1 upset over No. 13/14 Georgia (36-10, 9-7 SEC) Friday night to open the series at Jack Turner Stadium. The Tigers’ bats were hot as they recorded 12 hits highlighted by six extra-base hits in the contest. Sophomore Taylor […]
ATHENS, GA
KCRG.com

Iowa Hawkeye fans can nominate a new song for Hawkeye wave

Cedar Rapids Kernels to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville on August 9. Iowa receives $53 million in tobacco settlement. Updated: 10 hours ago. Iowa received more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WRBL News 3

CSU’s “Tee It Off For Teammates” sees biggest turnout

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Dozens of former Columbus State baseball players came together for the annual “Tee It Off For Teammates” golf event at Bull Creek Golf Course. This was the largest turnout for the event with over 50 teams registering to play. 15 years ago “Tee It Off For Teammates” started as a fund […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS Minnesota

‘A True Basketball State’: Big Ten Men’s, Women’s Tournaments Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten will bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Minneapolis in the coming years, the conference announced Wednesday. Target Center will host the women’s tournament in 2023, and the year after both tournaments will be played there. “After this year’s sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state,” Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw said in a release. Both tournaments were most recently held in Indianapolis. Here are the schedules for the tournaments in Minneapolis: – 2023 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 1-5 – 2024 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: March 6-10 – 2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: March 13-17 The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, who play in the Big Ten, have never won either tournament. This season, each team lost its first matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

