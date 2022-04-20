Five Designers Give Insight into Creative Processes, Philanthropy and Personal Style

Together with Audi, we're showcasing the women making a difference in conscious design without compromising on style. For many designers, their love of fashion can be distilled into a single moment – trying on their mother’s earrings, picking up a magazine that changed their lives forever, encountering an iconic brand for the first time. For Tolu Coker, the fashion designer, illustrator and multimedia artist, it happened at St Augustine’s car boot sale on northwest London’s Kilburn Road, where her parents would take her every weekend as a child. ‘I remember being so impressed by the different traders, and wanting to try stuff out and develop my own look,’ she says. ‘My parents were huge thrifters, very resourceful because we were from a working-class background, but they always had this incredible fashion sense. They were definitely my first style inspiration.’ Years later, that sensibility – an appreciation for well-crafted pieces, a desire to extend the lifespan of clothing, and nods to her British-Nigerian parents’ aesthetic of Seventies London cool – all make up the DNA of Coker’s eponymous label, which abides by the mantra: ‘Community. Craft. Culture. Clothes.’

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO