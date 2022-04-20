Education Department to overhaul program aimed at helping low-income student loan borrowers

At this point, pretty much everyone knows affording a college education in the United States means going into crippling debt for many people. According to 2021 statistics from the Federal Reserve, nearly 50 million people carry student loan debt, with borrowers owing an average of over $30,000 each. However, things may get a whole lot better for at least 40,000 borrowers, thanks to some changes in the Department of Education (DOE) that could result in immediate student loan cancellation: This new student debt forgiveness policy could have a huge impact, and here’s how it may affect you.

COLLEGES ・ 13 HOURS AGO