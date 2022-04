BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Dept. releases body camera video of two officer-involved shootings. Both happened last month, while one of them was deadly. We would like to warn you, some of the footage included is graphic. Bakersfield Police were called to Pensinger Road near Buena Vista Road in Southwest Bakersfield on Feb. […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO