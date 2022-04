Andrew Copp left the New York Rangers win over the New York Islanders with what is being called a lower-body injury. His last shift came around the six minute mark of the third period. Copp skated off with no discernible issues after being involved in several scrums along the boards battling for pucks. Aside from leaving early and the Rangers saying he was hurt, there’s been no further update.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO