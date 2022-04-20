ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Talks Huge Announcement on AEW ‘Dynamite’ & Ring of Honor’s Future

By Scott Fishman
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Khan loves to keep All Elite Wrestling fans on the edge of their seat. The owner teased a “huge announcement” for April 20’s Dynamite on TBS. Social media has been abuzz with folks giving their predictions of what it could possibly be. Khan plays a dangerous game generating anticipation and...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK: Former WWE Star Appears On The Price Is Right, Looks A Bit Different

It might be more noteworthy. There have been all kinds of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history, some of whom have made a bigger impact than others. Some wrestlers have been major stars and others have been smaller players, while most are in the middle, as WWE has tried to do something with them and never gotten very far. One of those cases made a TV appearance this week, albeit in a way that had nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: The Street Profits triumphed

United States Championship Match: Finn Bálor (c) vs Theory This challenge did not surprise anyone, we all knew that sooner or later Theory would have its chance for a secondary title, at least for now, given that the situation around the maximum one is quite complicated. Mr. McMahon's protege...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Officially Turns Heel On Dynamite

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara officially turned heel on tonight’s Dynamite. Accompanied to the ring by Tay Conti, Guevara addressed fans that turned their backs on him, before stating that they’re mad at him because of his hot girlfriend. Conti and Guevara then debuted their new catchphrase, “be mad!”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Owen Hart
Person
William Regal
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page’s Next Feud Revealed On AEW Dynamite?

As seen in the shots below, AEW World Heavyweight Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page took the time to come face-to-face with CM Punk on tonight’s Dynamite. Punk had just come off a victory over Dustin Rhodes in a hard-hitting, technical match when Hangman’s music hit. He stopped at the top of the ramp, holding his title, and stared down CM Punk before the show went to commercial.
WWE
Wrestling World

Brian Cage on the AEW contract: I had big problems

Brian Cage is a big wrestling star and his popularity is growing. By coming to AEW, he showed his quality.Many pointed out that he signed a contract with AEW in January 2020, and he has now officially described everything: “A lot of people wanted me, a lot of people were interested in me,” Cage said for Insight with Chris Van Vliet, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Divas Champion Sheds Light On Her Abrupt Exit From WWE

Celeste Bonin, who performed under the ring name Kaitlyn in WWE, is a former Divas Champion in the company. But nearly one year after she won the title, she abruptly left WWE. Bonin says she was wrestling with serious personal problems behind the scenes, which led to her asking for her release before a show in Philadelphia in early 2014.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dustin Rhodes Thanks CM Punk And Fans Following AEW Dynamite Match

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter today to thank CM Punk for their match on last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh. Dynamite saw Punk defeat Rhodes in singles action as the opener. Rhodes thanked fans for their continued support, and then thanked Punk and said it was his honor to lock up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Honor#Tv Insider#Combat
PWMania

AEW Live – Accessible Pro Wrestling

Eight months after All Elite Wrestling was live in Pittsburgh for Dynamite and subsequently the debut edition of Rampage, the company returned to the steel city for a live edition of the Wednesday broadcast and then taped matches for Rampage this Friday. As was the case for the first two AEW events in Pittsburgh, I went to the event with the great Pat MacLaughlin, a good dude that I’m happy to call a friend and even more thankful to consider a mentor. As a father of four, ( he seriously might be plotting his own family wrestling stable) Pat welcomed the chance to take a short break from his family duties while Mrs. Mac, the Vince McMahon of their family, kept watch on the rookies. I appreciate the fact that Pat wanted to attend the show with me so I was more than happy to tag along with him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Financial World

Tony Khan has revealed new plans: Wrestlers that could come to ROH

Tony Khan always surprises us with new things and ideas, and now he has revealed plans for some new names. He spoke to My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox. CM Punk and ROH were mentioned “That was awesome, that was awesome to sit there with Punk and have that moment with him,” he said, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Teases Big Crossover Show

During the recent episode of My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Tony Khan spoke about CM Punk’s connection to Ring Of Honor. Fans saw Punk speak emotionally to the media about Tony owning the ROH library during the AEW Revolution media scrum. Behind the scenes, he was even more choked up when he found out Khan bought the company.
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Kevin Owens suffered another defeat

The time has come to get married. The ceremony starts with R-Truth saying that the 24/7 Title cannot be touched during this wedding and then introduces the two brides, with Dana Brooke who is all super precise and elegant and Tamina who enters a little more wildly accompanied by the your bridesmaids ...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Ring Of Honor TV Results – April 20, 2022

So this is the last episode of the Sinclair show and that means it is hard to say when the show is going to be back. That is quite the shame as I had been looking forward to this show for the last few weeks recently as opening the vault has offered a lot of gems. Maybe we can do that one more time. Let’s get to it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW’s TV Ratings Growth Is “Kind Of Flatlining”

During the latest episode of AdFreeShows.com’s Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the WWE Hall of Famer shared some criticism for IMPACT Wrestling while talking about trademarks and licensing in WWE and AEW. While speaking about he and his brother Jeff’s return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, Matt Hardy spoke...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Tony Khan’s “Huge Announcement”, Bray Wyatt’s High Price Tag, Latest On Kushida

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
Yardbarker

Bret Hart believed to have 'quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal'

Bret Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW. Hart is advertised to be in FTR's corner for a Big Time Wrestling show on June 10. He is not expected to play the same role in AEW, however. Our own Dave Meltzer reported in Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Hart is believed to have signed a deal with WWE that prevents him from appearing in AEW but allows him to take independent bookings.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Possible Reason Bray Wyatt Has Not Come To AEW

There’s a reason for that. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and a lot of that is due to the company allowing several new wrestlers a chance to appear on the big stage. Some of them might have been around before but now they have a chance to work somewhere other than WWE. Not every former WWE star comes to AEW though and now we know why that is the case with one of them.
WWE
ComicBook

KENTA Wants CM Punk at NJPW and AEW's Forbidden Door Event

AEW's Tony Khan revealed his big announcement on this week's Dynamite, which was a new event titled the Forbidden Door. Khan announced it alongside NJPW President Takami Ohbari, though Adam Cole then jumped in to take the spotlight a bit and announce details himself, and Jay White got in on the action too. Now stars from both companies will collide and deliver some dream matchups, and Kenta wants in on the action. In fact, he already called his shot against one of AEW's biggest stars CM Punk, as in his Instagram story Kenta said "Give Me Best In The World, I AM Best In The Galaxy" (via Fightful).
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy