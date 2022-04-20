Ashley Graham Swears by Her St. Tropez Self-Tanner Kit for a Summer Glow — ‘I’m Obsessed’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

April showers don’t just bring May flowers — they also bring May sunshine. Next month, it will finally be warm enough to debut our newest summer styles! But the problem is, our complexion is still pitifully pale. We want our skin to shine in the sun, so we’ve been on a mission to figure out a quick fix for a golden glow .

If there’s one celeb who knows about bronzed beauty, it’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham . The former America’s Next Top Model judge teamed up with cult-favorite sunless tan brand St. Tropez on a limited-edition Ultimate Glow Mousse Kit . As Graham told We Wore What , “I’m obsessed.”

She’s not the only one: Allure even dubbed this self-tanning set as a 2021 Best of Beauty Award Winner!

Keep reading to shop this top-rated self-tanner from Amazon !

Get the St . Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

The St. Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit features the Self-Tan Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse and a Self-Tanning Mitt for easy application. Pro tip: Use this mitt to avoid orange palms and streaky strokes. Graham said, “You have to use a mitt. The mitt is your best friend. If you use your hand, you will regret everything in life…You just have to make sure you're hitting all of the areas including your hands, your knees, your elbows, your feet.”

Unlike many other self-tanners, this Ashley Graham collab is enriched with hydrating ingredients that offer plenty of benefits for your body. The American Beauty Star host said, “The St. Tropez Ultimate Glow Kit has so much nourishment as far as essential hydration that’s already built into it. I don’t have to think about lotioning up constantly, and it also has ingredients like rose hip, so I know that I don’t have to OD on my hyaluronic acid.” The powerful combination of hyaluronic acid, rose hip oil and vitamin E will revitalize your skin, in addition to adding color. Formulated with an 100% natural tanning active, this mousse boosts skin tone with its caramel and instant bronzers.

This St. Tropez self-tanner will give you the color you crave without any dangerous side effects from laying out in the sun. We just love the way we feel with a tan — the golden glow covers all our veins and stretch marks and sculpts our body like contour. And keep in mind that many salon spray tans cost over $50 for a single visit, so this kit is a great deal.

One shopper gushed, “Really loved the natural color of this mousse and came out super even, even my problem spots like my ankles and wrists. Went on easy, stayed on and smelled nice. Got so many compliments on the color, very happy with my purchase!!” Another customer called this mousse “ my favorite self-tanner by far!! ”

Unleash your inner glowing goddess with the St. Tropez x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit !

