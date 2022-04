Land and water are strange bedfellows. My mother-in-law owns a piece of land in Plymouth, and there's an ongoing joke in the family, that the size of her lot depends on the amount of water in the swamp out back. When things are pretty soppy and damp, her lot comes in around 40 acres. If it's a dry time of year, she has 80 acres. Obviously, she's taxed on 80, but it's only half usable.

