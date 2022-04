Happy Wednesday, readers! We've got a host of great stories to get you caught up with the news this morning, so let’s get started. A stewing kerfuffle between local veteran groups and Fall River’s veterans agent — over who should be planning certain events — came to a head during a recent City Council meeting, and now it looks like the two sides will be hosting separate events on Memorial Day weekend. Who gets to run the city’s veterans parade, and why is this suddenly an issue? Reporter Jo C. Goode breaks it down here.

