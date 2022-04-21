Man arrested in failed robbery

Trejo

A man is accused of striking another person with his vehicle as the suspect drove off with stolen property, according to Laredo police.

Roy Jonathan Trejo, 36, was charged with robbery.

On April 16, officers responded to a robbery in the 4500 block of Alvarado Lane. A man stated to police that he heard his dogs barking and unusual noises coming from the front of the house. The man noticed a black Chevrolet Trailblazer in his front yard. He then noticed that his gold GMC Yukon had the back doors open.

A black Dewalt toolbox was missing from the Yukon. He then spotted the toolbox next to the Trailblazer as if it was going to be loaded into the trunk. When the man tried to grab the toolbox, the driver of the Trailblazer reversed and almost hit him.

The complainant was able to throw a rock at the Trailblazer. In retaliation, the driver of the Trailblazer struck the man with the vehicle and knocked him down. He then managed to throw another rock at the Trailblazer and break the windshield.

When the suspect sped off, a vacuum cleaner fell from the back of the Trailblazer. The driver then stopped and loaded the vacuum onto the Trailblazer. Police would put out a lookout for a Trailblazer with a broken windshield.

Moments later, an officer pulled over the Trailblazer in the 2300 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Officers then discovered a vacuum in the back of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Trejo, according to the affidavit.