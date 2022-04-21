ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Man arrested in failed robbery

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alNzv_0fEwlmSP00
Trejo

A man is accused of striking another person with his vehicle as the suspect drove off with stolen property, according to Laredo police.

Roy Jonathan Trejo, 36, was charged with robbery.

On April 16, officers responded to a robbery in the 4500 block of Alvarado Lane. A man stated to police that he heard his dogs barking and unusual noises coming from the front of the house. The man noticed a black Chevrolet Trailblazer in his front yard. He then noticed that his gold GMC Yukon had the back doors open.

A black Dewalt toolbox was missing from the Yukon. He then spotted the toolbox next to the Trailblazer as if it was going to be loaded into the trunk. When the man tried to grab the toolbox, the driver of the Trailblazer reversed and almost hit him.

The complainant was able to throw a rock at the Trailblazer. In retaliation, the driver of the Trailblazer struck the man with the vehicle and knocked him down. He then managed to throw another rock at the Trailblazer and break the windshield.

When the suspect sped off, a vacuum cleaner fell from the back of the Trailblazer. The driver then stopped and loaded the vacuum onto the Trailblazer. Police would put out a lookout for a Trailblazer with a broken windshield.

Moments later, an officer pulled over the Trailblazer in the 2300 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Officers then discovered a vacuum in the back of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Trejo, according to the affidavit.

Comments / 2

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Fourth arrest made in south Laredo beating

A person accused of recording a beating and encouraging other co-defendants to take part in it has been arrested, according to Laredo police. Lysha Joevette Arce, 19, was charged with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Prior arrests in the case include Fernando Garcia, 17, Ashley Michelle Flores, 17, and Alisty Vasquez, 18. On April 17, a woman called Laredo police to report that her 17-year-old...
LAREDO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman resists arrest, bites officer during booking

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On April 18, Brownsville Police took a woman into custody for the offense of driving while intoxicated. In addition, police said Analiz Price Villegas, 34 was arrested by Brownsville Police for resisting arrest and assault on a public servant. At around 10:45 p.m. officers noticed a black Toyota Camry disregarding a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Front Yard#Trailblazer#Gmc Yukon
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Juror found dead in canal days before trial begins

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Always chosen for jury duty, a man went missing days before trial. His family searched across borders when his body was discovered shot multiple times in a canal. Three decades later, the murder of Joseph Michael Escobedo remains unsolved. Escobedo was a student at Texas Southmost College and a member of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLST/KSAN

Police: Carjacking suspect dies in crash shortly after incident

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of carjacking an elderly woman died in a “major accident” shortly after the incident, police say. On April 12, officers with the San Antonio Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Southcross in regards to a robbery. The victim, identified as a 71-year-old woman, […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested after drive-by shootings in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday. According to a release, officers responded to Charles Street in Rio Grande City on Sunday around 1:44 a.m. in reference to a drive-by shooting. Two people told police that they heard gunshots outside of […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
824
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy