Call for Organic Nutrition and Fitness to drive the Organic Pea Protein Market

It seems these days fat is all the craze, and the most popular of all is no doubt omega-3. Why? Well, omega-6 and omega-3, stars of the polyunsaturated fatty acids, play countering roles, with omega 6 helping to provide inflammation and blood-clotting, such as in the treatment of wounds, while omega-3 reduces inflammation and is an anti-coagulant. We need both, and ideally at about a one-to-one ratio. Unfortunately, modern diets are skewed greatly in favor of omega-6, such that healthy eaters concerned with fat must seek out omega-3 (and reduce omega-6) to balance things. This is what has made eating fish or taking those fish fat pills such a high-demand habit, that could be destroying our oceans. Fortunately, you don’t have to rely on fish to get omega-3s. Here are a few plant-based choices, and some recipes to add to your repertoire, to get you started.

NUTRITION ・ 4 DAYS AGO