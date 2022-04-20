ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for Organic Nutrition and Fitness to drive the Organic Pea Protein Market

 2 days ago

The organic pea protein market is bound to witness a CAGR of over 13?tween 2021 and 2031. Organic pea protein comes across as a vegan pea protein isolate that is devoid of gluten, eggs, soy, dairy products, and cholesterol. It is, instead, rich in BCAAs (Leucine, Isoleucine, and Valine), which help...

Parade

These 10 Foods Have More Fiber Than a Bowl of Oatmeal

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. Fiber is an essential nutrient that...
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

On Nutrition: Another look at the Dirty Dozen

Did you ever think that strawberries, spinach and kale would be called "filthy"? Or leafy green vegetables "repeat offenders"? That's exactly how these especially nutritious fruits and vegetables are described in a recent article in USA Today. What's the reason for this scandalous charge? A nonprofit organization called the Environmental...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Thrillist

Skippy Is Recalling More Than 9,000 Cases of Peanut Butter

Skippy Foods is recalling thousands of cases of its classic peanut butter spread due to possible contamination from small stainless steel fragments. The household name brand announced on March 30 that it would voluntarily pull 9,353 cases or 161,692 total pounds of peanut butter from shelves. The recall includes Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein. They are being recalled because jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Plant-Based Foods With the Highest Omega-3 Fatty Acids

It seems these days fat is all the craze, and the most popular of all is no doubt omega-3. Why? Well, omega-6 and omega-3, stars of the polyunsaturated fatty acids, play countering roles, with omega 6 helping to provide inflammation and blood-clotting, such as in the treatment of wounds, while omega-3 reduces inflammation and is an anti-coagulant. We need both, and ideally at about a one-to-one ratio. Unfortunately, modern diets are skewed greatly in favor of omega-6, such that healthy eaters concerned with fat must seek out omega-3 (and reduce omega-6) to balance things. This is what has made eating fish or taking those fish fat pills such a high-demand habit, that could be destroying our oceans. Fortunately, you don’t have to rely on fish to get omega-3s. Here are a few plant-based choices, and some recipes to add to your repertoire, to get you started.
NUTRITION
beckershospitalreview.com

Podiatrists see rise of 'pandemic foot'

Podiatrists nationwide are reporting an uptick in foot trauma amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported April 19. No hard data exists on the trend, but many podiatrists have spotted a clear correlation between foot injuries and the pandemic, according to James Christina, DPM, executive director of the American Podiatric Medical Association.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

