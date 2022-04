On April 13, the Pleasanton Police Department was re-recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) as being a Recognized Agency. There were in 1,100 police chiefs in attendance. This is the second time the Pleasanton PD has accomplished this. “Thank you to our program manager Asst. Chief Ernest Guerra and his assistant Lt. David Jimenez. We are the 143rd agency in Texas to accomplish this out of 2,500 law enforcement agencies in Texas,” said Pleasanton Police Chief Ronald Sanchez. Pictured, l-r, are Pleasanton City Manager Johnny Huizar, Asst. Chief Guerra, Chief Sanchez, TPCA President/Blanco PD Chief Scott Rubin and Lt. Jimenez.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO