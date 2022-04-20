ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteet, TX

JOHN NAVARRO

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that our loving father, brother, grandfather and friend, John B. Navarro, of Poteet, passed away on April 12, 2022, at the age of 63. He fought a hard battle with cancer for eight months and was surrounded by his family in his home, where he wanted...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Related
Pleasanton Express

ANNA ALVAREZ

Anna Lisa B. Alvarez, 54, of Pleasanton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and loved ones, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She was born and raised in Floresville on Aug. 7, 1967, to Josephine Perez and Francisco Bosquez. She is survived by her love of 27 years,...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

TRAVIS GARCIA

Travis Nathaniel Garcia, 19, of Floresville, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Andrews County. Travis was born on Saturday, September 21, 2002, in San Antonio to Abby Rains and Eric Garcia. Travis attended Pleasant ISD through 7th grade, transferred to Somerset ISD for 8th-11th grade, and then graduated...
FLORESVILLE, TX
Pleasanton Express

DAVID FULLER

David Autry Fuller passed away on April 12, 2022, at the age of 69. He was born on Jan. 1, 1953, in Poteet, to Walter A. Fuller and Nell (Crawford) Fuller. He is survived by his daughter, Charlene LaNae Herrera and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Brice Autry Hoffman, Giavana LaNae Herrera and Dominic James Herrera.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

DAVID ALVISO

David Alviso, 70, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 13, 2022, in Jourdanton. He was born on Dec. 31, 1951. in Laredo to Romana Cantu. David enjoyed his garden, fishing and the Spurs. He was a family man who never missed a sporting event for his children and grandchildren. You could always find him either cheering from the stands or standing courtside or field side as an active coach. He was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, but he was also a loving husband to his life partner Rebecca. The two of them were inseparable for over 60 years, throughout school as young loves to a marriage of over 52 years. His life revolved around his love and there is not a thing he would not do for her.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

PLEASANTON PD RECOGNIZED

On April 13, the Pleasanton Police Department was re-recognized by the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) as being a Recognized Agency. There were in 1,100 police chiefs in attendance. This is the second time the Pleasanton PD has accomplished this. “Thank you to our program manager Asst. Chief Ernest Guerra and his assistant Lt. David Jimenez. We are the 143rd agency in Texas to accomplish this out of 2,500 law enforcement agencies in Texas,” said Pleasanton Police Chief Ronald Sanchez. Pictured, l-r, are Pleasanton City Manager Johnny Huizar, Asst. Chief Guerra, Chief Sanchez, TPCA President/Blanco PD Chief Scott Rubin and Lt. Jimenez.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Her paintings will be on display at Cappy’s Restaurant in San Antonio from now until May 23. Stop by and see the artwork. Spaghetti meal with tea and dessert. Plates are $10 each. Thursday, April 21 at Pleasanton Civic Center. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or until sold out. Raffle tickets available at the door.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Lions invite you to the rodeo

The Poteet Lions Club wants to invite everyone out to the 75th Annual Poteet Strawberry Festival this weekend April 22, 23 and 24!. We’re also proud to announce our 2022 Poteet Lions Club Court of Honor: Little Miss Lions- Paisley Mae Reyes, Miss Lions- Jazlyn A. Trevino (PLC Scholarship recipient), Mr. Lions- Paul Z. Castillo (PLC Scholarship recipient), and Little Mr. Lions- Jaxon C. Rodriguez.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Comin’ up ’round here

2022 Beef Cattle Series, April 21, 6 p.m.; June 16, 3 p.m.; Aug. 8, 3 p.m. RSVP to Sarah Nichols, sarah. nichols@agtamu.edu, 210- 631-0400. 75th Poteet Strawberry Fest., April 22-24, Strawberry Festival Grounds. Taste of Texas Food Show, April 24, Judging 11:00 a.m., Auction 1 p.m. Rotary Club Pavilion, Poteet...
PLEASANTON, TX

