Vote For Duran Group Hometown Hero For April

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A teacher described by his students as caring and always willing to help out has been named the Twin Falls Education Foundation's Teacher of the Year. Dusty Skidmore is a math teacher at Twin Falls High School and has been named the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. Skidmore was chosen out of a handful of other teachers selected each month for Teacher of the Month. The nominees are selected by peers, community members, parents, and students. Skidmore began teaching for the Twin Falls School District in 2014. "Dusty Skidmore is described as a teacher who goes above and beyond, he holds his students accountable and keeps checking in to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks. Students describe Dusty as caring and always willing to help. An example was given when by a wrestler that didn’t show up to practice, instead of being upset Dusty called him and asked what was going on and how he could help. Dusty is making an impact in many students’ lives both in the classroom and outside of it," said the Twin Falls School District in the announcement. With support from Twin Falls Volkswagen, the foundation gave a $1,000 check to Skidmore. He will now go on to represent the Twin Falls School District in the Teacher of the Year competition for the state.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO