Activision beats shareholder class action over sex bias claims, for now

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Activision Blizzard Inc has won the dismissal of a lawsuit in California accusing the video game maker of misleading investors by downplaying the severity of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees. Los Angeles-based U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson, in a decision released on Tuesday,...

Activision Blizzard's Investor Lawsuit Has Reached Its End

Activision Blizzard is in the news again, but it's not thanks to the recently announced "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight" expansion. Rather, it's related to the multiple lawsuits affecting the company. Activision Blizzard was hit with two major lawsuits last year — one by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the other by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). Both lawsuits alleged a 'frat boy' culture at Activision Blizzard that resulted in potential sexual assault and workplace misconduct.
