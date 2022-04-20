ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 impact on the psychological health of Latinx transgender and non-binary individuals in mainland United States and Puerto Rico: A mixed-methods study

Res Sq. 2022 Apr 13:rs.3.rs-1498987. doi: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-1498987/v1. Preprint. Background The COVID-19 pandemic continues to generate an unprecedented impact on all aspects of everyday life across the world. However, those with historically and currently marginalized identities (i.e., gender or ethnicity) who already experience a wide range of structural inequities have been disproportionally...

Black Enterprise

Kamala Harris Demands Action On The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting the word out on the Black maternal health crisis during Black Maternal Health Week. With studies showing how Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women, the VP has deemed it a “national crisis.” Harris took to the University of California on Thursday to call out the United States for having the worst maternal mortality rate among all developed countries, HuffPost reported.
U.S. POLITICS
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Fourth-year medical student, transgender rights activist, bragged on social media that she intentionally injured a patient after he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.
SOCIETY
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
International Business Times

Costs Of Going Unvaccinated In America Are Mounting For Workers And Companies

Nearly a year after COVID vaccines became freely available in the U.S., one fourth of American adults remain unvaccinated, and a picture of the economic cost of vaccine hesitancy is emerging. It points to financial risk for individuals, companies and publicly funded programs. Vaccine hesitancy likely already accounts for tens...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
MedicalXpress

Physicians working in physician-owned practices more likely to be satisfied with their electronic health records

Despite having benefits for information exchange and patient safety, electronic health records (EHR) have had drawbacks for daily practice and the physician experience. Some studies suggest that physicians practicing in solo or physician-owned practices have lower burnout, but it's not clear how practice ownership influences doctors' experiences with the EHR. To answer this question, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators used data from the National Electronic Health Records Survey to examine the relationship between physician ownership of their practices and satisfaction with the EHR.
HEALTH
POZ

Women and HIV

Women in the United States have lower HIV rates than gay and bisexual men, but a substantial number are at risk of acquiring the virus—and that risk varies widely by race/ethnicity and geography. Fortunately, women respond equally well to antiretroviral treatment, and many could benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
HOMELESS
MedicalXpress

Research team finds racial disparities in COVID-19 death rates have diminished in Connecticut

In the United States, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic populations, with those groups experiencing higher COVID-19-related death rates than non-Hispanic white Americans. But a new Yale-led analysis of these disparities in Connecticut found that they have decreased over the course of the pandemic, with mortality rate disparities narrowing substantially by the end of 2021.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

Almost every child in America has tobacco on their hands - even those living in households where no one smokes, study finds

Almost every child in America has nicotine on their hands — even those living in homes where no one smokes, a new study finds. Researchers at San Diego State University (SDSU), in California, found that 96 percent of children had traces of nicotine on their hands, with equal levels across children from houses that had or did not have a smoker.
KIDS
Futurity

Most people who need opioid use disorder medication don’t get it

Despite strong evidence that medication is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder, adolescents and most adults who might benefit from treatment report no medication use, according to a new study. Until now, national studies on medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) were lacking and little was known about...
PUBLIC HEALTH

