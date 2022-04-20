COVID-19 impact on the psychological health of Latinx transgender and non-binary individuals in mainland United States and Puerto Rico: A mixed-methods study

The fourth-year medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, shared on her social media account that she intentionally injured a patient after they reportedly mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin. The student tweeted that she purposefully missed his vein so he had to get stuck twice. The medical school released a statement and said that the student’s tweet does not reflect how the school treats patients and provides patient care. It remains unclear if any disciplinary action has been taken against the student.

SOCIETY ・ 22 DAYS AGO