Activision beats shareholder class action over sex bias claims, for now

NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ("Cabaletta or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CABA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 22-cv-00737, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cabaletta common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Cabaletta securities between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

