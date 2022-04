It was a busy, and impactful, night of NIC-10 girls soccer on Thursday, with Boylan setting the table for what could be another conference title run with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Hononegah. It took over three hours and came down to six penalty kicks after two scoreless overtimes, but Boylan prevailed, claiming its second beyond-OT victory over a key conference opponent in the last two weeks. And this was one that put the Titans in the...

FREEPORT, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO