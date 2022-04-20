Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Driving High
By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
2 days ago
April 20, or 4/20, has become a massive holiday for cannabis aficionados, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has a warning for those planning to toke it up. "Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal...
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the resurgence of a telephone scam Saturday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a suspect will claim to be from the sheriff’s office, sometimes giving the name “Sgt. Simmons.” The suspect will claim that you have a warrant for your arrest that can be paid over the phone.
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam of someone impersonating as one of their own. The sheriff’s office said the scam caller is impersonating an investigator or ranking deputy and claims that fees are owed and if not paid, there will be an arrest warrant.
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
A grizzly bear killed a missing hiker in Montana, the sheriff’s office said. Craig Clouatre of Livingston was reported overdue from the Six Mile Creek area on March 24, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Search and rescuers looked for Clouatre in the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of potential scams on social media. The Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for fake advertisements on Facebook. “A member of our staff saw a wonderful deal on a very popular...
A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a commercial truck and leading a Wyoming trooper on a pursuit. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, after troopers were notified of a box-style commercial truck recently stolen from the Target in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne police are crediting their Facebook followers for helping to identify a man accused of stealing roughly $850 worth of items from Murdoch's. The department posted security camera pictures of the man and the maroon Nissan he fled in on their Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon in hopes someone would recognize him, and within 32 minutes had him identified.
A Fort Lupton man who was Weld County's most wanted fugitive for over a month is now facing 25 charges, including 18 felony counts. And he may face additional charges before long, as he is suspected of more crimes across northern Colorado. That's according to a post on the Weld...
The Cheyenne Police Department welcomed two new officers to its ranks Monday. Jakob Jones and Noah Rodgers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. A Cheyenne native, Jones says that his father's law enforcement career influenced his decision to become a police officer. "I was...
Cheyenne police say James has been located and is safe. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to a department Facebook post, Hadlee James left her home in Cheyenne sometime this morning, April 21, after 2:30 a.m. James is 5-foot-3, weighs 125...
Cheyenne police have identified a woman wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case, but they have not arrested her nor recovered the vehicle. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the woman, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, stole a gym bag containing a wallet and car keys from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard on April 5.
The Laramie Police Department is trying to find out who owns several items that were stolen and then recently recovered. That's according to a post on the Laramie Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the catalytic converters and cordless tools shown in the above photos were recovered over the weekend, and police are trying to find the rightful owners.
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old runaway. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Elijah Givhan stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Saturday night, at which time he may have been wearing Air Force 1 tennis shoes.
A 56-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after flipping his motorcycle on the outskirts of town, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, near milepost 3.78 on Powderhouse Road, between Iron Mountain Road and E. Riding Club Road. According to a crash...
Police in Rock Springs are trying to track down a woman suspected of stealing items from a sporting goods store on April 8. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photo is suspected of stealing merchandise from Dunham's Sports on April 8. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Rock Springs Police at [307] 352-1575 in regard to incident number R22-06998.
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins is asking residents to be on the lookout for vandalism in the city. "It seems like our city facilities are getting vandalized every day," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. Collins says last weekend, the city had five commercial backflow preventers stolen, a bathroom...
