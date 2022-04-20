ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Driving High

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

April 20, or 4/20, has become a massive holiday for cannabis aficionados, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has a warning for those planning to toke it up. "Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal...

#Smoking Marijuana#Driving#Laramie County Sheriff
Cheyenne Police Identify Suspect in 32 Minutes Using Facebook

Cheyenne police are crediting their Facebook followers for helping to identify a man accused of stealing roughly $850 worth of items from Murdoch's. The department posted security camera pictures of the man and the maroon Nissan he fled in on their Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon in hopes someone would recognize him, and within 32 minutes had him identified.
CHEYENNE, WY
