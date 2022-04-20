DA blasts decision to grant bond for man accused of shooting officer

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report.
The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said.
DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet.
“I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC.
“OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked.
“He’s trespassing on my...
