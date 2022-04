If you've been neglecting your electric bill over the winter, the time to pay is now as the winter's grace period is over. It's not uncommon in Maine for people to let their electric bills slide, during the winter, in order to afford things like heating oil. I know I've done it more than once. The problem is that, at some point, you're going to have to pay up, and that can get expensive, depending on how long you've let things go.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO