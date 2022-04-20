ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abandoned Mansion 2 Hours From Midland Odessa Is Known As The White House!

By Leo
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I have driven by this house when in Abilene,Texas. Maybe that's why this VIDEO was recommended to me in my feed. If you ever head to Abilene State Park, more than likely you might pass this abandoned house heading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but...

Midland, TX
