Judge's Lifting of Mask Mandate Solicits Mixed Reaction

By Caroline MacGregor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Monday’s announcement that a federal judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate for public travel, people across the country are greeting the news with mixed reactions....

Bobbie Haston-Hopson
1d ago

The judge ruled on Law. Was it CONSTITUTIONAL. Did it infringe on peoples right to choose. The VDC doesn't have the power to issue mandates, only 5he power to give guidance on issues. So.....if you feel safer wearing a mask, go for it. If you don't want to wear a mask don't. It really isn't difficult.

