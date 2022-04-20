ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Re-engineering the Ag-Cat

By General Aviation News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kansas — Aeronautix has been contracted by Storm Aeronautics to collaboratively develop a prototype and pursue FAA STC certification for an extensively modified Grumman Ag-Cat (G-164A and B models). The modified Ag-Cat, known as the “Storm Cat,” will be produced and sold by Storm Aeronautics to compete...

