Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Driving High
By Joy Greenwald
Laramie Live
2 days ago
April 20, or 4/20, has become a massive holiday for cannabis aficionados, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office has a warning for those planning to toke it up. "Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is still illegal...
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the resurgence of a telephone scam Saturday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a suspect will claim to be from the sheriff’s office, sometimes giving the name “Sgt. Simmons.” The suspect will claim that you have a warrant for your arrest that can be paid over the phone.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning of potential scams on social media. The Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for fake advertisements on Facebook. “A member of our staff saw a wonderful deal on a very popular...
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam of someone impersonating as one of their own. The sheriff’s office said the scam caller is impersonating an investigator or ranking deputy and claims that fees are owed and if not paid, there will be an arrest warrant.
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
A grizzly bear killed a missing hiker in Montana, the sheriff’s office said. Craig Clouatre of Livingston was reported overdue from the Six Mile Creek area on March 24, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Search and rescuers looked for Clouatre in the...
Police in Rock Springs are trying to track down a woman suspected of stealing items from a sporting goods store on April 8. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photo is suspected of stealing merchandise from Dunham's Sports on April 8. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call Rock Springs Police at [307] 352-1575 in regard to incident number R22-06998.
The Laramie Police Department is trying to find out who owns several items that were stolen and then recently recovered. That's according to a post on the Laramie Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the catalytic converters and cordless tools shown in the above photos were recovered over the weekend, and police are trying to find the rightful owners.
A Fort Lupton man who was Weld County's most wanted fugitive for over a month is now facing 25 charges, including 18 felony counts. And he may face additional charges before long, as he is suspected of more crimes across northern Colorado. That's according to a post on the Weld...
Cheyenne police have identified a woman wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and credit card fraud case, but they have not arrested her nor recovered the vehicle. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the woman, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, stole a gym bag containing a wallet and car keys from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard on April 5.
A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a commercial truck and leading a Wyoming trooper on a pursuit. Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, after troopers were notified of a box-style commercial truck recently stolen from the Target in Cheyenne.
Wyoming’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man arrested near Cheyenne with 42 pounds of marijuana. Justices unanimously ruled that the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who stopped the vehicle Joshua David Levenson was riding in when he was arrested should not have been driving more than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.
A person who was recently arrested in Buffalo has commended both the police department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and compassion in the incident. The arrest was reported by Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett during this week’s city council meeting. Bissett explained they received...
A fire that broke out at Honest Tom's Casino in Bridger at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the lives of two people, confirmed Bridger Police Chief Mike Buechler. No further information was immediately available Wednesday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing, reports The Carbon County News .
On Tuesday evening, an accident occurred at the intersection of Poplar and Collins Drive, involving two vehicles. Now, Rebekah Ladd with the Casper Police Department has offered more information, including the fact that possible drug paraphernalia could have been involved in the crash. "Officers responded to a report of a...
CHEYENNE – A local man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his truck while drunk and then leaving the scene was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday.
Kyle A. Ziemer, 33, was sentenced to seven to 14 years of incarceration by Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe. He was also ordered to pay $6,357 in restitution to the Wyoming Division of Victim Services.
Ziemer pleaded guilty in December...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. - A Scottsbluff man is in custody after reportedly assaulting and shouting terroristic threats at his wife. Officers received a call that 56-year-old John Bey was intoxicated and assaulted a woman. The caller also indicated that Bey was attempting to kick the door down. Investigators say that Bey...
A 28-year-old Fort Collins man is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Brett Micheal Scott Benson is wanted for a long list of felony charges, including such things as Criminal Possession of a Financial Device Attempted ID theft, drug charges, and more [see graphic below].
An arraignment hearing was held in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday for 39-year-old Jack Kekich of Sheridan. Kekich is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty to both of the charges at Thursday’s hearing. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a #4 stack three-day jury trial for August 1. A pretrial conference will take place July 7 at 11 am in District Court.
Comments / 0