NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Every athlete's goal is to play on varsity. For Domenic Hickok, that goal came true a few months ago. Hickok is a junior outfielder for Niagara Falls and baseball is his sport. It's why this opportunity feels like a long time coming. Especially after he missed the last two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lingering football injury.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO