ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Bike to Work Week Kick-Off is May 16

cityofames.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor John Haila and Ames City Council members will kick off National Bike to Work Week by hosting a free Bike Commuter Continental Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. on Monday, May 16, in front of City...

www.cityofames.org

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

New Haven opens applications for outdoor dining as restaurant week kicks off

NEW HAVEN — The city on Friday began accepting applications from restaurants seeking to seat patrons outdoors, resuming a pandemic-era emphasis with hopes of spurring innovation and liveliness in the city. Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli and Mayor Justin Elicker, in launching this year’s restaurant week outside Ricky D’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Calhoun County Journal

Bicycle Ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
PIEDMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Ames, IA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy