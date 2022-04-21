ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

LPD: Supposed security officer had cocaine in his wallet

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
Hernandez

A man was arrested for posing as a security officer and being in possession of cocaine, according to Laredo police.

Jacob Hernandez, 21, was charged with impersonate a security officer and possession of a controlled substance.

At about 2:23 a.m. April 16, bike patrol officers checked on Hernandez, who was performing security duties at the Patrona Night Club in the 1000 block of Iturbide Street.

Hernandez allegedly had a uniform with a badge and a security emblem. He told police he was not a security guard, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hernandez was taken to an LPD substation, where Hernandez stated that he had a baggie with a white powdery substance in his wallet. The substance turned out to be less than 1 gram of cocaine, according to police.

