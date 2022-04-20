ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Hood McAleer & Webb Self Radcliff, Jr.

Cover picture for the articleNovember 13, 2021 // St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Reception at the Country Club of Mobile. The beautiful autumn day started with the bride getting ready and lunching at her aunt and uncle’s home — the same house in which her mom got...

