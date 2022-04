The Chicago Cubs have placed Clint Frazier on the injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The good news for Frazier is that this injury is nothing neurological, something he dealt with when he was a member of the New York Yankees. With the Yankees, Frazier suffered a concussion which led to possible vertigo, although the team never released a complete diagnosis. This time, however, it’s appendicitis that has shelved Frazier. Assuming there are no complications, Frazier should be able to return to the Cubs in 10 days.

