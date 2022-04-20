ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Oregon City library pioneering safety-specialist position

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHqfu_0fEvUXd000 Circulation staff member to be responsible for addressing serious behavioral problems

Oregon City is looking for an "experienced, outgoing and compassionate person" to serve as the public library's first safety specialist.

In requesting the position, Oregon City Library Director Greg Williams took cues from nearby libraries who employ similar positions, such as Multnomah County that added safety officers at some library locations in 2016. Like OC's future hire, Multnomah's safety officers are library staff, not police officers or security guards, although they often have backgrounds in law enforcement. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VGHr_0fEvUXd000

"The library safety specialist will work out of our circulation division, performing circulation duties with our usual attention to friendly customer service," Williams said. "Our ideal candidate will also have background and experience in safety, security and connecting patrons with services. If we encounter more serious behavioral problems or safety issues in the library, the library safety specialist will be able to use these skills and experience to help deescalate and address these situations."

Oregon City's safety specialist will be a key member of the library staff in helping to enforce the building's behavior policy . Behavioral rules while in the library include things like wear shoes, attend to your personal items and don't eat, violations of which can lead to a temporary exclusion from the building after an initial warning. More serious violations can lead to automatic expulsion of a patron from the library.

When not intervening on library behavioral issues, Oregon City's safety specialist will be expected to share resources to help connect patrons in need with services provided by other departments, local government agencies or social service providers. Williams was also inspired by the success of school resource officers in having someone on staff who is actively engaged in keeping public spaces safe and working to foster a positive environment. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189E2e_0fEvUXd000

"As our service population continues to grow and change, we want to make sure that we have the necessary staff resources to continue providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who walks through our doors," Williams said.

Part of the new library safety specialist's job description includes addressing issues and implementing strategies related to community safety, homelessness and mental health. It makes sense that Oregon City would be potentially pioneering this position if other cities in Clackamas County follow its lead in hiring a safety specialist.

Oregon City's library serves one of the largest areas in the county by population, more than 60,000 people who live and work within the city and in surrounding unincorporated areas. As the county seat, OC is home to the courthouse, public-health clinics and parole offices, as well as DHS, Social Security offices and a homeless service center.

As an employee of the library's circulation division, Oregon City's safety specialist will perform a wide range of duties, from assisting patrons to handling incoming and outgoing library materials.

"Typical circulation staff duties include (but are not limited to) taking shifts at the circulation desk in the lobby, assisting patrons with account questions, issuing new library cards, checking out materials, checking in materials, processing outgoing and incoming holds, preparing and processing daily materials deliveries from the LINCC courier, and sorting and shelving library materials," Williams said.

Oregon City's new safety specialist will be part of a larger staff at the library during the 2021-23 biennium, when the city adopted a budget with a total of 18.25 full-time equivalent employees. By comparison, Oregon City library staff budget had only 15.90 FTE during the 2019-21 biennium.

As with the majority of OC library services, funding for the new position comes primarily from the $0.3974 per $1,000 permanent property-tax rate that approved by voters countywide in November 2008 for the Library District of Clackamas County. Williams didn't request any new funding for this position, and the budget was approved last spring by both the Library Board and City Commission.

The new safety specialist will earn $23.26-$32.07 hourly, and more information about the position can be found by clicking on this link . Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Comments / 1

Related
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
Oregon City News

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural areaClackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a remote condor breeding facility of the Oregon Zoo. The facility houses more than 30 Oregon-bred California condors, comprising over 5% of the critically endangered bird's global population. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Around 500 California condors are currently flying, a significant increase...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Metro enhancement fund to again dole out $200K in Oregon City

Program stems from $1-per-ton surcharge collected at garbage transfer station on Washington Street.Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, for a total of $200,000, with a maximum up to $50,000 per award, for a wide variety of possible projects aiming to enhance Oregon City. Oregon City and Metro have an intergovernmental agreement to fund the annual Community Enhancement Grant Program through a $1-per-ton surcharge collected at the Metro South Transfer Station on Washington Street. Ann Griffin, Oregon City's economic development coordinator, said funding awards will require matching funds or in-kind support, more outside support of the larger...
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon City News

Clackamas County launching free legal record expungement clinics

New service helping to remove many non-violent and low-level offenses from public viewClean Slate Clackamas, a free service offering "expungement," or removal, of non-violent misdemeanors and low-level felony charges from legal records, is set to open its first clinic this month in Oregon City. Launched by Clackamas Workforce Partnership, a nonprofit workforce development board for the county, the expungement program will host free clinics every other Monday beginning April 11 at Children, Family & Community Connections, 112 11th St. "Clean Slate Clackamas aims to increase access to justice, education and career training by helping to remove the lasting impacts of...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City Together names first community prevention champions

Coalition to prevent drug use among teens recognizes three citizens who make a differenceOregon City Together on March 29 named the recipients of its first-ever Community Prevention Champion Award to recognize outstanding leadership and commitment to preventing youth substance use. "Prevention is essential to all our youth having healthy futures," said Maureen Palaoro, chair of the coalition to prevent youth drug use in Oregon City. "This award acknowledges people in our community who are doing an outstanding job with this important work." Members of the community submitted nominations. The criteria included showing leadership in building the coalition and/or...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County mulls ban on fireworks, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss alerting residents of potential regulations well in advance of July 4Clackamas County commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high-heat periods in unincorporated zones. County officials will monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. To avoid repeating last year's short notice and rushed decision, commissioners hope to alert residents of the firework ban earlier ahead of July 4. County board members on April 5 discussed the plan for potential regulations with Clackamas Fire...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Security Guards#Oc
Oregon City News

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessnessA document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed by county housing staff to be a reference source for officials and local service providers when communicating and advocating for local housing needs. Three overarching housing goals listed in the document include providing "lasting and effective programs and services," creating "equitable housing solutions and housing access" and providing "robust community engagement...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Olmsted turns 200. Where's Oregon City's Central Park?

OC resident, descendant of famed landscape architect gets boost from Oregon Historical SocietyOregon City resident Nancy Olmsted Spanovich, a descendant of famed landscape architect Frederik Law Olmsted, is renewing her call for city officials to create an Olmsted Peace Park in honor of her ancestor's 200th birthday. Spanovich, along with her husband, Gary — a former transportation, engineering and economic planning director for Clackamas County — have advocated for Oregon City officials to turn Clackamette Cove into a publicly accessible park rather than continue with plans for housing development there. Their local efforts to encourage public understanding of Olmsted's vision...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City resident: Save issue-based elections by voting 'no'

James Nicita, former city commissioner, writes opinion article against Measure 3-583Measure 3-583, one of the Oregon City charter amendments on the May ballot, asks voters to change the manner by which citizens elect their city commissioners. Currently, commissioners run for specific "positions." Measure 3-583 would instead create a "top-two" system whereby all the candidates would run against each other, and the top two vote-getters would be elected to the city commission. There are several good reasons why Oregon City voters should vote "no" on Measure 3-583. It is questionable why this measure is even on the ballot: It would revert...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Oregonian

Judge establishes ‘right of access’ to Oswego Lake, but Portland suburb’s ban on public lake use remains in effect

Oswego Lake belongs to the people. That’s according to Clackamas County Circuit Judge Ann Lininger, who ruled Tuesday that the body of water in the heart of the city of Lake Oswego is a public resource held by the state. The posh Portland suburb has long prohibited the public from splashing in the placid waters at the three lakeside parks accessible to anyone.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County plans budget '100% tied to results'

Commissioners detail progress on goals in health, housing, public safety, environmentClackamas County commissioners convened in-person for the recent State of the County Forum Luncheon for the first time since February 2020 before dozens of community leaders to discuss issues regarding health, housing, public safety, tolling and the environment. Speaking about creating public trust in government amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the past year, Chair Tootie Smith outlined progress on the county's goal to have a structurally sound and sustainable budget that is "100% tied to results" by July, as phrased in the county's strategic plan Performance Clackamas....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County opioid hospitalizations rise 18% from 2020-21

Oregon highest nationally in drug misuse but last in treatment access, health officials reportClackamas County's Public Health Division and local advocacy groups have released an advisory highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids which experts say are leading to an increasing number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid often manufactured into counterfeit pills designed to look like pharmaceutical-grade pain medications, is "similar to morphine," per county health officials, "but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can make a person stop breathing within minutes." On April 5, officials reported an 18% rise in opioid...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City considering parking-fee hikes downtown

Officials say higher rates would encourage more turnover, less frustration for shoppers seeking spots. This summer, Oregon City commissioners will consider recommendations to increase rates for parking downtown to encourage turnover of shoppers and diners. City officials say parking fees help encourage use of downtown spaces for short-term, limited-duration parking. Oregon City has shown surprising resilience against the pandemic's effect on businesses, as shown by comparing parking availability downtown in 2016 with 2021. Downtown parking availability is higher in the morning compared with five years ago, but afternoon times are often more crowded, and people looking to park at dinnertime...
OREGON CITY, OR
WWEEK

This Is Oregon’s Largest Cannabis Superstore

For the people behind Northwest Cannabis Company, the weed superstore isn’t just the place to find an enormous selection of strains and brands. It’s an oasis in a desert. The company is the first and only marijuana dispensary to pop up in Tualatin since a city ordinance significantly eased its restrictions on cannabis businesses in late 2020, decreasing the mandatory distance from schools, parks, libraries and residential districts from 3,000 to 1,000 feet.
Oregon City News

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Clackamas County medical program to host 10th annual fundraiser

Donations sought to support Volunteers In Medicine's operational costs for free clinic10 years of Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine's free health care services for residents facing barriers will be commemorated in April at the nonprofit's anniversary luncheon, an annual fundraising event which officials say generates approximately one-third of its operational budget. The luncheon will return to an in-person venue on Friday, April 29, at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby after COVID-19 impacts forced the event to be canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021. Tickets cost $35 per person to attend the event lasting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
488
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy