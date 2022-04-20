ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 THINGS: HEAT vs. TUC, 4.20.22

STOCKTON HEAT (43-14-4-2) vs. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS (21-36-5-1) 6:30 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker. Goals – Matthew Phillips (29) Points – Matthew Phillips (64) Roadrunners:. Goals – Michael Carcone (24) Points – Matias Maccelli (55) Special Teams. Heat:. PP – 50-for-261, 19.2%...

ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Blackhawks vs. Coyotes prediction, odds, and pick – 4/20/2022

The Chicago Blackhawks will head down into the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes in tonight’s central division rivalry matchup. Both of these teams are holding up the bottom of the central division and it’s been clear since very early on that these teams would not be making the playoffs. With that said, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Coyotes prediction and pick.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Lack Energy Against Playoff-Fighting Kings

Chicago couldn't carry momentum from Wednesday's OT win in Phoenix with them to LA, wrapping their final back-to-back of the season with a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Friday night. The hosts -- in a tight battle for a playoff spot entering the final week -- came out firing...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Kane Nets Lone Goal as Blackhawks Fall to Kings

DeBrincat ties career-high with 76th point of the season in loss. The Blackhawks couldn't hold off the playoff-hopeful LA Kings on Thursday night, falling 4-1 in the back half of a West Coast back-to-back. Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for Chicago in the loss and Collin Delia made 31...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NEWS: NHL Announces 2022 Draft Lottery Set for May 10

Team odds, NHL Draft Combine and other details announced as well. The National Hockey League announced today that the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery, used to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, will be held Tuesday, May 10, at NHL Network's Secaucus, N.J., studio. The event will be broadcast live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, SN NOW and TVA Sports.
LOTTERY
NHL

DeBrincat, Blackhawks win in OT, hand Coyotes eighth loss in row

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Alex DeBrincat scored at 4:23 of overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Arizona Coyotes their eighth straight loss with a 4-3 win at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. DeBrincat won it off a backdoor pass from Patrick Kane to end a seven-game goal drought. It was...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

A Week of Firsts for Providence Bruins

Bussi, who inked a one-year, entry-level contract with Boston that begins with the 2022-23 season, won his pro debut on Saturday night in Lehigh Valley after making 28 saves - while also stopping all three Phantoms shootout attempts - to propel the P-Bruins to a 3-2 victory. The Western Michigan...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 4-1 win vs the Chicago Blackhawks

The LA Kings dominated for the majority of the game, outshooting the Chicago Blackhawks 36-16 en route to a 4-1 victory on Thursday. With LA Rams night being held at the Crypto.com Arena last night, it’s only fitting that the LA Kings came out victorious, just as the football club did back in February.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Red Wings assign Chase Pearson to Griffins

Pearson, 24, has suited up in three games for the Red Wings, including his NHL Debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders, tallying four hits, two shots and an even plus-minus rating in 6:45 average time on ice across the three contests for Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center has also skated in 49 games for the Griffins this season, totaling 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes. During the 2020-21 campaign, Pearson recorded 22 points (8-14-22) in 28 games with Grand Rapids and ranked among the team leaders with eight goals (4th), 14 assists (T3rd), 22 points (3rd) and two power-play goals (T3rd), while logging only two penalty minutes. The third-year pro has appeared in 146 AHL games since making his pro debut at the end of the 2018-19 season, notching 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Should Pursue Charlie Lindgren in Free Agency

The Seattle Kraken are in an interesting spot when it comes to their goaltending. They have two goalies locked into contracts for at least the next two years, and a prospect knocking on the door waiting for his chance. Nonetheless, we’re going to look at another goalie the Kraken front office should be targeting: Charlie Lindgren, a 28-year-old pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) in the St. Louis Blues organization.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

3 NHL FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 4/22/22

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy but also a good deal of risk, too. The right low-salary plays can give you good production while affording you more chances to roster high-salary studs.
NHL
NHL

Okhotiuk Recalled, Daws Re-Assigned | BLOG

The Russian defenseman has appeared in 63 games for Utica. The Devils have recalled defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk from Utica of the American Hockey League. The team also re-assigned goaltender Nico Daws to the Comets. Okhotiuk, 21, plays a tough, physical and gritty game. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Russian native has three...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Spencer Sova- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Erie Otters (OHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 38th (among NA skaters) Andrew Forbes’ January Rankings: Honorable mention. The Erie Otters selected Spencer Sova with the eighth-overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection Draft in 2020. He has played 64 games in 2021-22 after his expected rookie season in 2020-21 was unfortunately canceled. His 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) rank second among Otters defensemen behind fellow draft prospect Christian Kyrou.
NHL

