TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids will be able to be treated like royalty thanks to a Royalty Party. The party is for those between the ages for 2 and 8. The Super Royal Party will take place from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. on Saturday. The Terre Haute North Interact club is putting on the party.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO