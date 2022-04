Five top Portland chefs will assemble for a walk-around tasting event to benefit No Kid Hungry at the FINEX Cast Iron Cookware factory on April 30. Participating chefs include Carlo Lamagna of The Oregonian’s 2021 Restaurant of the Year Magna, Karl Holl of Smith Teamaker, Troy Maclarty of Bollywood Theater, Thomas Pisha-Duffly of Gado Gado and Scott Dolich of Stone Soup PDX, plus local beer, wine, cocktails and zero-proof beverages for $50 per person, with all sales going to No Kid Hungry.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO