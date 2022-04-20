ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

8 Invasive Species in The U.S. That You Can Eat

By Steven Hill
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evTEX_0fEvDW8i00
The green iguana is an invasive species common throughout South Florida. Photo by James Keith via Getty Images

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.

Invasive wildlife species aren’t bad by nature: The trouble starts when they go where they’re not wanted. When animals are transplanted to areas where they have no predators or other environmental checks, they can wreak havoc on habitat, threaten native wildlife, and levy huge economic costs. In the U.S. alone, 6,500 alien species take an estimated $123-billion bite out of the economy annually—numbers that might make you throw up your hands and ask, “What can I possibly do?”

One answer, according to some who’ve found a way to fight back, is “dig in.” Holding invasive species cook-offs, publishing recipe collections, and enlisting celebrity chefs in their cause, some defenders of native fish and wildlife are adopting a new motto: If you can’t beat ‘em, eat ‘em. Here are nine invasive species you can hunt—or catch—and bring home for dinner.

1. Feral Pigs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAEXP_0fEvDW8i00
Feral pigs looking for food in the woods. imageBROKER/Erhard Nerger via Getty Images

There’s a reason a total lack of restraint is called going “hog wild.” If you’ve ever seen the destruction feral pigs can visit on a food plot, crop field, or suburban lawn, that $123 billion damage estimate might seem a tad conservative. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some 9 million feral swine inhabit 31 states—most densely across the south. From the tip of Florida to the Oklahoma panhandle all but a handful of counties have confirmed pig populations. Contrary to what some claim, wild hogs are the descendants of domestic escapees: Handled correctly in the field and kitchen, they can be just as delicious.

2. American Bullfrog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFI8H_0fEvDW8i00
Bullfrogs are native to much of the U.S., but in places like Hawaii, they’re a problem. Joe McDonald via Getty Images

An eating machine that devours ducklings, rats, bats, bass, and other bullfrogs with equal abandon, the American bullfrog is native throughout much of its U.S. range, which stretches from central Florida to Nova Scotia, from the Atlantic Coast to Wisconsin, and across the Great Plains to the Rockies. But in areas where it has been introduced—like California, Arizona, and Hawaii—this voracious predator has exploded, outcompeting (and often eating) native Western frog species. The largest frogs in North America, bullfrogs can stretch beyond a foot long, with legs extended, and weigh more than 1 pound. Cuisses de grenouille anyone?

3. Nutria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nv0R_0fEvDW8i00
Nutria were introduced to the U.S. for the fur trade. Milko Marchetti via Getty Images

Fried squirrel is as far out on the tree of life’s rodent limb as I care to venture at suppertime. Still, a recipe for “Heart Healthy Crockpot Nutria” from They’re Cooked—an invasive species cookbook—doesn’t sound half bad, with its abundance of vegetables and a white wine demi-glace. Believe it or not, this aquatic South American native was deliberately brought to the U.S. in 1889 as an alternative to mink, and millions were harvested for the fur trade until fickle fashion left the swamp beaver out of style. They are now found in at least 20 states. In Louisiana, citizens can sign up for the Statewide Nutria Control Program and earn $6 for every Nutria tail they turn in. With an adult capable of reaching 20 pounds, that should leave plenty for the pot.

4. Northern Snakehead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiqYi_0fEvDW8i00
Snakeheads are aggressive and defend their nests against other fish. Getty Images

This sinisterly named fish looks mean, but its flavor is mild-mannered. In the hands of a competent angler-cook, the white, flakey flesh is hard to ruin. Delivered fresh from the Potomac to the kitchen of a celebrated D.C. chef, as I was lucky to try it off-menu once, it’s transcendent. First detected in Maryland in 2002 and thought to have been released by a local fish market, the Southeast Asian native spread along the Atlantic coast south to Florida and as far north as Massachusetts. Snakeheads are prolific breeders and fierce defenders of their young (they spawn twice a year or more and both parents guard the nest), producing exceptionally fast-growing offspring capable of reaching 20 pounds.

5. Asian Carp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4DI3_0fEvDW8i00
Benjamin Lowy via Getty Images

This catchall term covers four carp species—bighead, black, grass, and silver—imported from Asia for use in aquaculture ponds. Escapees spread throughout the Mississippi River system, where the quick-growing, voracious herbivores are causing big problems for native fish. Their maddening habit of launching themselves from the water at the sound of an approaching motor creates hazards for recreational boaters as well. The explosive growth of Asian carp, which has spawned several large-scale control projects, is a textbook example of how invasive species suck up tax dollars. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced earlier this year that it will spend $226 million for a massive lock and dam near Rockville, Illinois, that will employ an array of technological barriers (an air-bubble curtain, an electric barrier, a flush lock, and an underwater acoustic fish deterrent) to keep the four species out of the Great Lakes. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $858 million.

6. Lionfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1LFA_0fEvDW8i00
When prepared correctly, lionfish are edible. Federico Cabello via Getty Images

With a bristling array of poisonous spines and a stomach capable of expanding 30 times to accommodate its ravenous appetite, lionfish devour huge numbers of reef-dwellers who don’t recognize this Indian Ocean native as a threat. Imported for the aquarium trade and likely dumped in the Atlantic by owners tired of seeing it eat every fish in their tank, lionfish were first spotted off the Florida coast in the mid-80s and have spread north to Rhode Island and south to Brazil. Spearfishing is the most effective hunting method, and lionfish roundups like one in Florida last year that drew over 180 divers and removed more than 21,000 of the spiny invaders are increasingly popular. In 2010 the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched an “Eat Lionfish” campaign that enlisted prominent chefs, and even Colombian priests have even been asked to urge their congregations to eat lionfish during Lent.

7. Green Iguana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFHsf_0fEvDW8i00
Iguanas destroy landscaping and are an invasive species in Florida. Hari via Getty Images

Native to Central America, tropical South America, and some eastern Caribbean islands, green iguanas are considered nuisance animals in south Florida because they eat ornamental plants and burrow extensively. In 2021 they were added to the state’s prohibited species list. Like pythons, they can be harvested year-round on private property (with landowner permission) and on some public lands without a permit or hunting license. Green iguanas can reach 5-feet long and weigh up to 17 pounds, and their meat—a popular taco filling—reportedly tastes like chicken, with a texture like crab.

8. Armored Catfish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRiKi_0fEvDW8i00
Armored catfish can be found in Texas, Florida, and Hawaii. USGS

These freshwater Amazon River natives have invaded Texas, Florida, and Hawaii, where their tolerance for brackish water, ability to breathe air, and bony spines employed for self-defense make them a tough fish to eradicate. In Mexico, where they were intentionally released to control algae, the species’ destructive habit of burrowing deep into banks to build nests led fishermen to dub it pez diablo—devil fish. The firm, hardy texture of armored catfish flesh is said to be a good substitute for ground meat in burgers and meatballs, and its thick hide (composed of bony plates, not scales) makes whole-grilling or roasting a good play.

Comments / 2

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Florida Water
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
721
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy