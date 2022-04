Duke power forward Paolo Banchero opted to declare the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero confirmed his decision in a video posted to his Twitter account. Banchero’s decision comes as no surprise. He has long been viewed as one of the top prospects in the 2022 draft class and a legitimate candidate to be the first player selected on June 23. Currently, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz list the Blue Devils star as the No. 2 player on their big board, just behind Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and ahead of Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

