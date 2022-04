After two unaesthetically pleasing wins that reminded us all that the win column thankfully doesn’t distinguish quality from pure quantity, the Yankees look for their third victory in a row and a series sweep this afternoon in the Motor City when they take on the Detroit Tigers. As far as games in April against non-division opponents go, today’s game carries some weight and there are a few things to keep our eyes on: As John Griffin noted yesterday, there are some legitimate questions about the Yankees' performance in day games, and as I discussed Tuesday, this is an important stretch of the schedule the Yankees are in right now. Today’s game has a more important feel to it than we might normally expect this early in the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO