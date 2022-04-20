School District 6 candidate: Justin Cheff

Justin Cheff, 46

Occupation/Education/Background:

This is my first time running for the school board. I am a 1994 graduate of Columbia Falls High School. I have attended North Idaho College, FVCC, and Montana State University. I am a Locomotive Engineer for BNSF Railway. Before starting my railroad career in 2005, I worked for my grandfather’s logging and construction business. As a family, if we are not at one our kids’ many sporting events, we enjoy camping, boating, skiing or any other outdoor activity that makes living in Columbia Falls so enjoyable.

Do you have children attending School District 6?

My wife Jenni and I have a son, Connor, a senior at Columbia Falls, two daughters, Sadie, a freshman at Columbia Falls, and Kensley, a 7th grader at Columbia Falls Junior High.

Why are you running?

My reason for running is for the youth of our community. Columbia Falls for years has helped cultivate some of the finest and brightest young adults in this state. I want to ensure that every student from elementary through high school continue to receive and expect a quality education at all of our schools.

I would like to see School District 6 continue to hire the best and most qualified individuals for administration positions and teachers that are highly qualified in their subject matter. I feel it is an exciting time in Columbia Falls with our new elementary school scheduled to open during the 2022/2023 school year. The recent growth that our community and the surrounding area has experienced in the last few years, although exciting, is also going to bring challenges. From funding issues to finding and retaining qualified individuals to fill the many positions at SD6. Keeping up with the ever-changing world of technology and making sure our kids have access and exposure to the best technological advances SD6 can provide, while continuing to be financially responsible for the tax payers of Columbia Falls.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in curriculum?

As far as the curriculum at SD6, I have no problems with what is currently being taught, but we should always be looking for ways to improve. Whenever my wife or I have ever had a question or concern with what was going on at our children’s school, teachers and administrators alike were always very helpful and open to explaining things to us.

What are your qualifications?

I have served as a board member and head timer for the Columbia Falls Summer Swim Team. I have coached baseball, basketball (boys and girls), and youth football. I am also current member of the Columbia Falls Booster Club. I have been an Instructor Lead Rules Facilitator for BNSF, instructing and testing of railroad operating rules for conductors, engineers and switchmen — a position I was elected to by my peers.

I am also an Assistant Local Chairman for Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 499. From these experiences, I believe I’m ready and able to serve our schools as a board member.

Anything else you’d like to add?

My ties to this community run very deep, my children are fourth generation students in SD6. I looked up to and respected both my grandpa Harry Cheff and uncle David Cheff for serving on SD6 school board, while running a family business and serving the community. I hope to be the third generation of my family to serve as a trustee for Columbia Falls.