School District 6 candidate: Heather Mumby

Heather Mumby, 49

Occupation/Education/Background:

After graduating from Flathead High School, I attended Seattle University where I received my bachelor’s of arts in Political Science. I then moved across the country and spent several years in Washington, D.C. I moved back to Montana in 2000 and worked in various positions around the state before I eventually joined the Cayuse Prairie School staff in the spring of 2007 as the Business Manager/District Clerk. At the same time, I went back to school and received my bachelor’s of science in Accounting in the spring of 2008. Both my husband and I grew up in Western Montana, and 15 years ago, we made the decision to settle in Columbia Falls where we could give our son the experiences we had when we were growing up.

Do you have children attending School District 6?

Yes. We have a son finishing up 5th grade at Glacier Gateway.

Why are you running?

Columbia Falls is a fabulous school district and being a part of guiding our students is exciting and rewarding. I believe that the last three years have given me the depth and knowledge to be an advocate for our children, staff, and parents. If I am re-elected, I will be an advocate for our students, parents, and staff without having a personal agenda, other than doing the most we can do to make our school district the absolute best it can be.

Are there any changes you’d like to see in the curriculum?

Curriculum needs to stay current to be effective. What was taught 30, 15, or even five years ago does not work for today’s students. In order for our students to become the successful members of society that we want and need them to be, we have to be willing to give them the necessary tools. This means we cannot just teach students “the basics,” but we need to differentiate our curriculum and be creative, while still giving students the boundaries they need to flourish.

Mental health is an area where we need to do better. For the past 30 years, Montana has been in the top five states for suicide rates in the nation, and the teen suicide rate is more than double the national rate. It is also the No. 1 cause of preventable death for Montana teens. What it boils down to is that we, as parents, community members, and school staff, need to continue to address our childrens’ mental health. If we don’t assist our students in feeling like they belong, like they have a purpose, and like they have a voice, then no amount of curriculum thrown at them will make them successful.

What are your qualifications?

I have had the honor of being on the school board during the construction process, as well as throughout the COVID shut down. Both of which have forever changed how things are done and need to be done in our schools. As a parent and as an employee of another school district, I have the unique perspective of looking at issues from all angles and understanding the limitations and opportunities we are faced with as a school district.