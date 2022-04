The famous Magic Castle has been around since 1962 and was opened by the Larsen family. Since then, it’s been known as an exclusive club for magicians and magic lovers alike. The most alluring part of this club is that guests must be invited or accompanied by a Member. The club has even coined itself “the most unusual private club in the world.” In 1989, the Castle has also declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument .

