Tiffin, OH

Connected to Culture – Nadia Lewis’s Dragon Story

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Vice President for Human Resources and the Center for InterculTUral Excellence, Tiffin University’s Nadia Lewis is a frequently seen and familiar face to many on campus. Known especially for her unwavering dedication to helping make TU a healthy and equitable place for its many diverse groups, Nadia does so...

Mighty 990

Andrew Klavan Discusses Truth, Culture and New Book

International Best-Selling Author Andrew Klavan joined Tim Van Horn to talk about faith, culture, and his brand-new book. His latest work, The Truth and Beauty: How the Lives and Works of England’s Greatest Poets Point the Way to a Deeper Understanding of the Words of Jesus, is now available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
Ars Technica

Stone Age people may have gathered at night to watch animated “fireside art”

In 1866, a French engineer named Peccadeau de l'Isle was working on the construction of a railway line in southern France, digging for artifacts along the banks of the River Aveyron in his spare time. Some 23 feet (7 meters) down, he found a number of prehistoric flint tools and prehistoric art. They included the famed Swimming Reindeer sculpture and a carved spear thrower in the shape of a mammoth, as well as numerous engraved flat stones called plaquettes, all created by the Magdalenian people sometime between 16,000 and 13,500 years ago.
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Transcendence and Transformation with Poetry

Poetry is the voice of the soul and offers insight into the human psyche and human behavior. Poetry therapy can be a powerful tool for psychotherapists. Poetry for healing has deep roots in American history dating back to Walt Whitman reading poems to wounded soldiers. April is National Poetry Month...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Jewelry artist Christina Malle on transparency and responsibility in the industry

Jewelry is a good loaded with cultural, economic and historical significance. Since the Agricultural Revolution, jewelry crafting has transcended geographical and cultural boundaries, with civilizations everywhere each developing their own unique approaches to design, metalwork and use of gemstones. In the ancient world, jewelry was often a form of protection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Is Bringing Collectible Indian and Arab Designs to Its Gift Shop

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Christie’s blockbuster sale of the Al Thani collection of Mughal jewelry in 2019, Indian-inflected gems have been a hot commodity. That auction, which included exceptional Golconda diamonds and all manner of bejeweled objects from the Indian royal court, became the second highest-grossing sale of a private jewelry collection (bested by Elizabeth Taylor’s estate) and thrust the artistry of Eastern jewelry design into the spotlight. Now, to commemorate 10 years of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the museum’s store is offering designs from some of India’s leading contemporary jewelers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Conversation U.S.

Penance and plague: How the Black Death changed one of Christianity’s most important rituals

The 14th century is known for catastrophe. By midcentury, the first wave of plague spread through a Europe already weakened by successive famines and the Hundred Years War between England and France. And crises just kept coming. After the first wave, which has come to be called the Black Death, the disease returned at least four more times before 1400. All the while, fresh conflicts kept erupting, fueled in part by the rising number of soldiers available for hire.
RELIGION
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
Phys.org

Scholars seek greater collaboration among zoos and museums

The animal collections housed at zoos and natural history museums—living specimens in the first case, preserved in the other—constitute an exhaustive trove of information about Earth's biodiversity. Yet, zoos and museums rarely share data with each other. A new paper published in the journal BioScience lays out a...
ANIMALS
NPR

On Earth Day, a few of our favorite books, movies and art installations

In 1969, Cleveland's Cuyahoga River went up in flames when a spark from a passing train ignited oil-soaked trash floating in the water. The latest in a series of environmental crises, it inspired activists to organize environmental teach-ins and demonstrations across the country. That activism gained momentum, leading to the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Prehistoric people created art by flickering firelight – study

Prehistoric people created art by the fire where it may have appeared to move and flicker in the firelight, a new study has suggested.Researchers examined 50 stones unearthed in France that were engraved with artistic designs around 15,000 years ago and have patterns of heat damage.The damage suggests the stones, referred to as plaquettes, were carved close to the flickering light of a fire.Creating art by firelight would have been a very visceral experience, activating different parts of the human brainDr Andy Needham, University of YorkLead author of the study, Dr Andy Needham from the department of archaeology at the...
VISUAL ART
WTOL 11

A unique boutique open for all women

HOLLAND, Ohio — For Muslim and Arab women who want to dress modestly, shopping for clothes in Toledo has sometimes been a challenge. After experiencing this challenge firsthand, Ruqayya Al-Sharari, decided to open. Hayat Modest Fashion Boutique a year ago to fill a void in the market. “We would...
TOLEDO, OH
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

How Santa Fe’s multicultural, multi-media arts landscape is getting even more diverse

On a sunny, Saturday afternoon at the start of spring, music spilled into Santa Fe’s Railyard District from the Cowgirl, a BBQ restaurant with a band playing on its peach-toned adobe wall-ringed patio. One of the Sky Rail trains, which offers riders an immersive experience of improv theatre, on-the-go cocktail parties or an evening under the crystalline stars in Galisteo Basin just south of the city, already had its engine, painted with the grinning jaws and folded ears of a wolf, pointed south down the spur rail line that gives the Railyard District its name. Vendors from the Santa Fe...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

98-Year-Old Computer Art Pioneer Vera Molnar Is Presenting At The Venice Biennale For The First Time

Click here to read the full article. The NFT boom has renewed people’s interest in the earlier phases of the digital art movement, and with that renewed attention, Vera Molnar, 98, is now an object of fascination. Considered to be the first woman artist to incorporate computers in her practice, Molnar is enjoying long awaited recognition for her contributions and will now be presenting her work at the Venice Biennale for the first time . Curated by Francesca Franco, Molnar will present her new work Icône 2020 at a Collateral Event at the Atelier Muranese. “I wanted to connect by two passions,”...
DESIGN
Benzinga

Book List: What Are The Best Books About Psychedelics?

This article was originally published on Goldleaf and appears here with permission. Choosing the best books on any topic is a subjective exercise. However, we’re confident that the ten books on psychedelics selected for this blog post are high quality, novel in their approaches, and excellent choices for anyone interested in books about psychedelics.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

