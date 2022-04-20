ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The largest comet ever recorded is moving towards Earth

By Mary Sworn
ohmymag.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new comet called C/2014 UN271, or the Bernardinelli-Bernstein is moving toward Earth at 22,000 miles per hour. The comet has been discovered for a while and it has been monitored by NASA. Bernardinelli-Bernstein moving toward Earth. Bernardinelli-Bernstein weighs 500 trillion tons and has a nucleus (core) of about...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 110

John fms
2d ago

Impressive that they know the weight, but they don’t know what’s in the center of the earth for sure

Reply
13
shivwitts49
2d ago

oops I think Heaven's Gate cult members picked the wrong comet....

Reply(1)
24
Guest
2d ago

very good I'm sure God will separate the good from the bad I know I know a bunch of people that should be off of worried right now

Reply
4
