Four Lady Cats and three Wildcats move on to Regionals. Sulphur Springs as they have done so many times before this spring season finished with the top-2 spots in pole vault. KSU signee Claire Bybee won the event with a mark of 13′. Jaicee Jasmer at 10’6″ placed right behind Bybee in 2nd place.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO