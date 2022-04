Thursday is the new Friday, but Friday is also Friday, which is to say that you can spend both of them on your couch watching great TV. Atlanta finally — finally! — returns for Season 3 on FX tonight, and the charming normie-meets-celeb rom-com Starstruck is back on HBO Max for Season 2. Plus, the Halo adaptation has finally come to Paramount+. And that's all just today! It's followed tomorrow by Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix and the stunning new historical epic Pachinko on Apple TV+. If you've been looking for an excuse to cancel your plans, the week's best shows and movies just gave you the perfect out. If you haven't been looking for an excuse to cancel your plans, you're going to start Starstruck and want to cancel them anyway.

