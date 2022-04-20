ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

ISP Probes Apparent Fatal Shooting Case In East St. Louis

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and East St. Police Department are investigating a female fatality after a report of a shooting on Wednesday at a residence at 27th Street...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Police: Two dead in St. Louis County likely murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are dead after what police are calling a “probable murder/suicide” in north St. Louis County. Police said a 51-year-old man shot his 76-year-old father and then killed himself. They are expected to be identified at some point on Friday. Police said the incident happened Thursday night at about […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WAFB.com

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party. A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Isp#Illinois State Police#Riverbender Radio Today
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAND TV

Springfield man pleads guilty to role in Decatur shooting of teen

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a Decatur teen, leaving the victim with life-threatening wounds, will serve prison time after reaching a plea deal. The shooting involving Tyvion Burton, 21, happened at about 3 a.m. on March 22, 2021 in the 1500 block of N. Church St. in Decatur. A sworn affidavit said an argument unfolded as an 18-year-old female who hangs out at the home with family had two unknown people from Springfield with her, which upset a family member.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
KFVS12

Armed robbery investigation leads to 3 arrests

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police say three people were arrested in connection with a drug deal that ended up with one person getting hurt. Officers were called the 700 block of East Main Street at 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, April in reference to a victim of an armed robbery.
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy