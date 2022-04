Whether you missed Garth Brooks during his last trip through Utah, or you had so much fun you want to go again, you’ll be thrilled to know that Garth is planning another concert in Salt Lake City in June of 2022. This is the only return date in any North American City on Garth’s tour and will be his last major concert within easy driving distance of Twin Falls. So, if you want tickets, make sure you keep reading for the best way to get tickets before they sell out.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO