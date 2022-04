I'm not sure where I was on the day they were handing out talent when it comes to artistic abilities but I definitely got passed over. I'm always in awe when I see things that someone with any sort of art skills can produce. I'm even pretty envious of those guys that sit at the fair and whip out caricature drawings in 5 minutes and charge people $20 a pop. That's the dream gig right there! But of course, I can't draw to save my life. And I've never technically tried but I'll go ahead and guess that I wouldn't be so great at manufacturing animal art made out of metal either. But I saw some pretty amazing artwork on a Facebook post yesterday and thought it was worth sharing because of how awesome these pieces are!

